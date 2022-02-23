Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.74

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and traded as high as $32.97. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 4,854 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market cap of $142.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.