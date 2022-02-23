Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.30

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.30 and last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 25316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after acquiring an additional 818,309 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,016,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
