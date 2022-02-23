Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,991 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.87% of Guess? worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GES. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 83.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 151,981 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 829,695 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 11.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guess? by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

