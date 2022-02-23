Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 25,146 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 239.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,146 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Worthington Industries worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.