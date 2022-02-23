Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 5,258 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,543,000 after acquiring an additional 367,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dynatrace by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,198,000 after acquiring an additional 504,696 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,930,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,929,000 after acquiring an additional 73,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 29.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,999,000 after acquiring an additional 718,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,825,000 after acquiring an additional 156,562 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,650. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Dynatrace stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

