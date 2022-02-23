Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

