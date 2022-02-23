Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

