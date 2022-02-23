Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,216 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tenaris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth $1,447,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of TS stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

