Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 18,893 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 153.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,199 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

