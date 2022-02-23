Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 24,647 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EMD opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

