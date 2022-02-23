Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 48,188 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,934 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

NYSE HMY opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

