Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 6,376 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of MAG Silver worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.90 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

MAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

