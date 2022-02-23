Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.90 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

