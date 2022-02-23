Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $295.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $276.74 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

