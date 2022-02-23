Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Barclays increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $404.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.53 and its 200 day moving average is $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.