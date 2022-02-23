Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,391 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 97,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BIT opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

