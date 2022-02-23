Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,534 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

