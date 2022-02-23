Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

NYSE:BABA opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $254.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

