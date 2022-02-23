Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,743 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 218.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $50,379,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.72) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.64) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $784.70.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.