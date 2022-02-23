Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,423,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after buying an additional 685,918 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,124,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,912,000 after buying an additional 84,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after buying an additional 778,462 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after buying an additional 966,526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.90 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -135.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $104.27.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,475 shares of company stock worth $54,153,378. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

