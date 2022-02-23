Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,775 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 14.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

