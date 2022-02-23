Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 156,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.13 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

