Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 13,341 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.63. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.