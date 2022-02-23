Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,395 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Twilio by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.46.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.51. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $154.35 and a one year high of $418.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,965 shares of company stock worth $11,562,381. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

