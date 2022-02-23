Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 21,441 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.