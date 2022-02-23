Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $2,329,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 3,200 ($43.52) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $199.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

