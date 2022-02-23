Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 101,828 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,828 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEB. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,810,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,820 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 302,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,702,000 after acquiring an additional 56,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000.

PEB stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

