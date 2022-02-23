Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $117.59 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

