Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 37,985 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,985 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 283,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

