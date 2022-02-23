Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 608 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $176.70 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $185.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.44. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

