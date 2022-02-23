Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 75,514 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,514 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Navient worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 115,343 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 25.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,034 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 97,167.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,762 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NAVI opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 30.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

