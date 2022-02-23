Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,997 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at about $33,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 4,689.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 712,838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1,073.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 150.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 414,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

