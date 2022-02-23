Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 172,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vuzix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vuzix by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 496,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 430,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vuzix by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 91,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.29. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

In other Vuzix news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

