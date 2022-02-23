Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

