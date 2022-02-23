Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TopBuild by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in TopBuild by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,795,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLD stock opened at $219.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.95.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.63.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

