Guggenheim Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.06% from the company’s previous close.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

NYSE HD traded down $6.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.94. 190,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.74. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $323.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

