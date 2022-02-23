Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.95). Approximately 28 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £42.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.38.

Get Gusbourne alerts:

About Gusbourne (LON:GUS)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.