Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.95). Approximately 28 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.96).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £42.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.38.
About Gusbourne (LON:GUS)
