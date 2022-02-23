GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.30

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $3.44. GWG shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 23,595 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GWG by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GWG in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GWG in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GWG in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GWG by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

