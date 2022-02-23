Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.18

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 1709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.20 target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

