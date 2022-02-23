Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($35.29).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLMA shares. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.99) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($43.79) to GBX 2,750 ($37.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($40.53) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of HLMA stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.48) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,242 ($30.49). The stock had a trading volume of 272,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,246. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,733.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,893.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,195 ($29.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,270 ($44.47).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

