Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,784,000. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 497,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 456,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $16,929,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

