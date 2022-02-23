Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $74.89

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.89 and last traded at $75.43, with a volume of 6608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.