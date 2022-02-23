Handshake Hits 24-Hour Volume of $274,885.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Handshake has a market capitalization of $94.70 million and $274,885.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,427.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.95 or 0.06981785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00283057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.76 or 0.00774856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00070946 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00397211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00220225 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 468,409,533 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

