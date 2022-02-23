Handy Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Handy has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $105,731.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.75 or 0.06988181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,180.21 or 1.00125922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars.

