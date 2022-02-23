Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,205

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,586.11 ($21.57).

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,339.38. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

