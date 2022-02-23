Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,598.33 ($21.74).

HL opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,339.38. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The firm has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

