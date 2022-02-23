Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,530

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,590 ($21.62) to GBX 1,530 ($20.81) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,060.75.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRGLY traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. 341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.