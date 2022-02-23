Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,205

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,060.75.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 346. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

