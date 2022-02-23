Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.86) to GBX 1,315 ($17.88) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.00.

HRGLY stock traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 346. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

