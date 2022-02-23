Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $62.67 million and $15.95 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $93.48 or 0.00245146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 687,030 coins and its circulating supply is 670,445 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

